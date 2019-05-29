[SBS Star] MONSTA X Joins Camila Cabello·DJ Khaled·Mariah Carey's Agency

K-pop boy group MONSTA X has officially joined Epic Records―one of the world's leading record labels owned by Sony Music Entertainment.On May 28, Billboard announced that the seven members of MONSTA X―SHOWNU, WONHO, MINHYUK, KIHYUN, HYUNGWON, JOOHEON, and I.M signed with Epic Records for their English language recordings and worldwide distribution outside of Korea.Based in Los Angeles, California, Epic Records represents some of the biggest names in the music industry in the United States, including Camila Cabello, DJ Khaled, Mariah Carey, Outkast, Meghan Trainor, 21 Savage, Busta Rhymes, Travis Scott, and many more.In the interview with Billboard, MONSTA X said, "We are thrilled to join the Epic Records family alongside some of the artists we admire the most. This is like a dream come true and we still can't believe that this is happening to us."MONSTA X continued with excitement, "We can't thank our MONBEBE (the name of MONSTA X's fan club) enough for their endless support and for making everything possible."According to Billboard, Sylvia Rhone, Epic Records Chairman and CEO, stated, "K-pop has indelibly impacted the global conversation and influenced culture everywhere. At the top of that conversation, you'll find MONSTA X. They are ushering the genre into the future with an original style befitting of their experience, passion, and diverse influences."She did not forget to warmly welcome the boys to her label as well, "We're honored to welcome them to the Epic Records Family."Earlier this year, MONSTA X released an English version of 'Play It Cool'―collaboration with American record producer Steve Aoki, and the group also recently featured in American mega-hit animated series 'We Bare Bears', successfully making moves toward an overseas crossover.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'OfficialMonstaX' Twitter)(SBS Star)