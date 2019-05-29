SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Actress Kim Tae Ri Declares Herself a Proud Fan of BTS
[SBS Star] Actress Kim Tae Ri Declares Herself a Proud Fan of BTS

Korean actress Kim Tae Ri confessed that K-pop boy group BTS turned her into a fangirl, and she is in love with this new version of herself.

Recently, a fashion magazine 'ELLE' released an interview they had with Kim Tae Ri along with some beautiful pictures of her.
Kim Tae RiWhen the reporter asked, "What is the most interesting thing that's been happening lately?", Kim Tae Ri replied, "I would say myself. Myself who is becoming a fan of BTS. I like being a fan."
Kim Tae RiKim Tae Ri continued, "You know, you can see the reflection of yourself on the screen while watching a video on your phone, and I noticed that I smile from ear to ear without even realizing every time I watch one of their clips."
Kim Tae RiShe added, "In fact, this is the first time for me to become someone's fan after entering my 20s but the fact that I can spend my time doing the things that I love, it's just amazing."
Kim Tae RiThe fans who read her interview found her words very relatable and comforting since they also have been feeling the same way ever since they met the love of their life―BTS.

Some fans even left comments like, "I guess I wasn't the only one who was surprised by the reflection of myself on the screen.", "That's so true. I also love being a fan of BTS", "Smiling from ear to ear? Now that is so me.", and many more.

Meanwhile, Kim Tae Ri recently confirmed her appearance in an upcoming science fiction movie 'The Seungri' (literal title) which is scheduled to be released in 2020.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, ELLE, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
