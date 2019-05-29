[SBS Star] V Amazes BTS Members with His Exceptional Acting Skills

태형 해품달 연기만 컷해봤는데요...

평생 박제합니다 pic.twitter.com/7J52rboeKK — 퐁퐁 (@1230cute_V) 2019년 5월 28일

K-pop boy group BTS' V impressed his fellow members with his acting skills.On May 28, a new episode of BTS' online variety show 'Run BTS! 2019' was released on V LIVE.The seven members of BTS challenged 'Run BTS Drama', a game where they have to reenact famous lines from popular K-dramas.JIMIN got lines from 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God', JIN from 'Lovers in Paris', JUNGKOOK from 'Kill Me, Heal Me', V from 'Moon Embracing the Sun', J-HOPE from 'Deep Rooted Tree', RM from 'Fight for My Way', and SUGA from 'Boys Over Flowers'.All the members took turns to show what they got in acting, leveling up the popular lines with funny gestures, aegyos, dialects, and more.V, who is the only BTS member to make debut as an actor with 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth', showcased his stellar acting skills.V got actor Yeo Jin Goo's lines from 'Moon Embracing the Sun', and the other members already knew that V would excel in this since he already took part in a historical drama.Of course, V portrayed the character so perfectly with his facial expressions, on-point voice tone, and his upright posture like a real prince.As soon as he finished his lines, everyone gave him a round of applause for his impressive acting.J-HOPE said, "As expected, Hansung (V's character in 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth')!"(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, KBS)(SBS Star)