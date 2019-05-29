SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] V Amazes BTS Members with His Exceptional Acting Skills
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] V Amazes BTS Members with His Exceptional Acting Skills

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.29 14:53 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] V Amazes BTS Members with His Exceptional Acting Skills
K-pop boy group BTS' V impressed his fellow members with his acting skills.

On May 28, a new episode of BTS' online variety show 'Run BTS! 2019' was released on V LIVE.
BTSThe seven members of BTS challenged 'Run BTS Drama', a game where they have to reenact famous lines from popular K-dramas.

JIMIN got lines from 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God', JIN from 'Lovers in Paris', JUNGKOOK from 'Kill Me, Heal Me', V from 'Moon Embracing the Sun', J-HOPE from 'Deep Rooted Tree', RM from 'Fight for My Way', and SUGA from 'Boys Over Flowers'.

All the members took turns to show what they got in acting, leveling up the popular lines with funny gestures, aegyos, dialects, and more.
BTSV, who is the only BTS member to make debut as an actor with 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth', showcased his stellar acting skills.
VV got actor Yeo Jin Goo's lines from 'Moon Embracing the Sun', and the other members already knew that V would excel in this since he already took part in a historical drama.
VOf course, V portrayed the character so perfectly with his facial expressions, on-point voice tone, and his upright posture like a real prince.
 
As soon as he finished his lines, everyone gave him a round of applause for his impressive acting.

J-HOPE said, "As expected, Hansung (V's character in 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth')!"

(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, KBS)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992