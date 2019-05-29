SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Stuns Everyone with His Breathtaking Look in Hanbok
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Stuns Everyone with His Breathtaking Look in Hanbok

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.29 13:50 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Stuns Everyone with His Breathtaking Look in Hanbok
Photos of K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo at his drama filming site made everyone to fall in love with him even more.

Recently, Cha Eun-woo was spotted filming for his upcoming drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation).
Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-wooFully dressed up in Hanbok (traditional Korean attire), Cha Eun-woo walked around the filming site during his breaks.
Cha Eun-wooThen on May 29, the production team of 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' dropped the first publicity stills of the two main leads Cha Eun-woo and actress Shin Sae Kyeong.
Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-wooIn the newly-released photos, the two leads affectionately look at each other under the cherry blossom trees.

'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' is a fictional historical drama, and Cha Eun-woo took the role of 'Yi Rim', a lonely crown prince of Joseon Dynasty.

The drama is scheduled to premiere in July on MBC.

(Credit= Online Community, MBC)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992