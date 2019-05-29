[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Stuns Everyone with His Breathtaking Look in Hanbok

Photos of K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo at his drama filming site made everyone to fall in love with him even more.Recently, Cha Eun-woo was spotted filming for his upcoming drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation).Fully dressed up in Hanbok (traditional Korean attire), Cha Eun-woo walked around the filming site during his breaks.Then on May 29, the production team of 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' dropped the first publicity stills of the two main leads Cha Eun-woo and actress Shin Sae Kyeong.In the newly-released photos, the two leads affectionately look at each other under the cherry blossom trees.'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' is a fictional historical drama, and Cha Eun-woo took the role of 'Yi Rim', a lonely crown prince of Joseon Dynasty.The drama is scheduled to premiere in July on MBC.(Credit= Online Community, MBC)(SBS Star)