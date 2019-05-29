[SBS Star] VIDEO: J-HOPE Gives ARMY a Tour of BTS' Private Jet!

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS unveiled the inside of the group's private jet on his way to Brazil, the fourth stop of BTS' ongoing stadium tour.On May 23, J-HOPE posted a short clip on the group's official social media account along with a caption saying, "Let's go to Brazil!"The first thing that popped up on the screen was a carpet which J-HOPE was standing on, and it had the logo and the name of the group's stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' on it.Then, J-HOPE walked up the stairs, said hello to the flight attendant who was waiting for him at the gate.When he turned right, other flight crews and most of his fellow members were standing in the aisle looking for their seats but it seemed like two of them including the group's leader RM already made themselves comfortable even before the take-off.After flopping down on his seat, J-HOPE turned the camera around to include himself in the video and cutely nodded as if he was trying to show that he is ready to go.On this day, J-HOPE matched his hat with a big hoodie which had the letters all over it and was not wearing any makeup.Upon seeing this video, his fans commented, "Whoa. Their private jet looks so fancy!", "The members are the definition of young, rich, and handsome.", "I want to get on that plane too!", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its world tour with the concert in Paris, France on June 7.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)