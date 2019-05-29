[SBS Star] AB6IX DAE HWI Talks About How He Lost His Father at a Young Age

K-pop boy group AB6IX's member DAE HWI revealed how his father passed away when he was seven years old.On May 28 episode of KBS' talk show 'Hello Counselor', DAE HWI was invited to join the talk.'Hello Counselor' is a show where people discuss their struggles with the cast and guests.On this day, a woman appeared on the show to talk about her husband, who is a serious alcohol addict.The woman complained about him drinking heavily every day despite having hepatitis.After the woman opened up her feelings, her husband responded, "I don't see what the problem is though. Alcohol is the only thing that makes me feel better at the end of a stressful day."He added, "Also, doctors are just saying that I have hepatitis. They say that to everybody. I'm fine."All the cast and guests made an astounded facial expression and commented, "You honestly have to think about your health!"That was when DAE HWI decided to tell him a story about his family.DAE HWI said, "Actually, my dad passed away after fighting hepatic cirrhosis. I was seven years old then."He continued, "You said you have a son around my age, right? Have you ever thought about the pain that your wife and son will go through if you died? Life will be so hard for them if that really happens. Please keep that in mind."Meanwhile, DAE HWI returned to the K-pop scene as a member of AB6IX last week; in about four months after wrapping up his promotions as a member of disbanded project boy group Wanna One.(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Hello Counselor, 'AB6IX' Facebook)(SBS Star)