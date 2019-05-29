SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN's Fans Prepare a 'SEHUN Airplane' to Celebrate His Birthday
[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN's Fans Prepare a 'SEHUN Airplane' to Celebrate His Birthday

작성 2019.05.29
In celebration of K-pop boy group EXO member SEHUN's birthday on April 12, some Chinese fans of SEHUN prepared a very special birthday gift―an airplane!

Recently, the members of SEHUN's Chinese fan union 'Oh Sehun Bar' prepared an annual birthday project to celebrate their favorite K-pop star's special day together.

Birthday projects for idol group members usually consist of fan gathering events, donations, or various gifts from luxury brands, but SEHUN's fans took the project to a whole new level.
SEHUN AirplaneAs you can see in the photos below, the fans pasted SEHUN's photos onto the aircraft and decorated the interior of the airplane with his images as well.
SEHUN AirplaneThis special 'SEHUN Airplane' is scheduled to fly for three months―from May 27 to August 27.
SEHUN AirplaneYou can watch the whole preparation process of the 'SEHUN Airplane' in the video below.
 

(Credit= 'Ohsehunbar' Twitter, 'OVEREXOL1' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
