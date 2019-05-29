[SBS Star] IU Gets Her Confidence from Lee Hyo-ri?

Fans are speculating that K-pop artist IU must have got her confidence from Lee Hyo-ri, a former co-worker of IU and a legend who wrote history as a solo artist.Recently, one fan compiled a few pictures from '2017 Melon Music Awards' and the time when Lee Hyo-ri made appearance at MBC's music program 'Show! Music Core' to demonstrate the similarities between their answers which cracked up many of their fans.When one of the hosts asked Lee Hyo-ri during a backstage interview, "So, I'm going to ask you again. Who do you think will take the trophy home?" Lee Hyo-ri replied with her eyes fixed on the camera, "Me."The way Lee Hyo-ri answered his question was so confident and charismatic that the other artists who were standing behind her immediately burst into laughter after hearing what she said.But it seems like she was not the only one who thought very highly of herself since IU also believed that her performance was truly top-notch.When the production team of '2017 Melon Music Awards' asked, "What was the most impressive stage of all? Who are you looking forward to the most?", many K-pop artists named one in particular―IU.IU went with the exact same response as Lee Hyo-ri's after being asked the question, showing her confidence towards her stage.Judging by Lee Hyo-ri and IU's response, it seems like IU picked up on Lee Hyo-ri's positive and sanguine attitude while filming JTBC's reality show 'Hyo-ri's Homestay' (literal translation) together back in 2017.Upon seeing this post, both of their fans commented, "Couldn't agree more. Both of them are amazing artists.", "Love their confidence.", "Talented and funny? A perfect combination.", and so on.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'Stone Music Entertainment' YouTube, 'iu.loen' Facebook, MBC)(SBS Star)