SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Gets Her Confidence from Lee Hyo-ri?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] IU Gets Her Confidence from Lee Hyo-ri?

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.29 16:31 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Gets Her Confidence from Lee Hyo-ri?
Fans are speculating that K-pop artist IU must have got her confidence from Lee Hyo-ri, a former co-worker of IU and a legend who wrote history as a solo artist.

Recently, one fan compiled a few pictures from '2017 Melon Music Awards' and the time when Lee Hyo-ri made appearance at MBC's music program 'Show! Music Core' to demonstrate the similarities between their answers which cracked up many of their fans.
'Show! Music Core' host & guestsWhen one of the hosts asked Lee Hyo-ri during a backstage interview, "So, I'm going to ask you again. Who do you think will take the trophy home?" Lee Hyo-ri replied with her eyes fixed on the camera, "Me."
'Show! Music Core' host & guestsThe way Lee Hyo-ri answered his question was so confident and charismatic that the other artists who were standing behind her immediately burst into laughter after hearing what she said.

But it seems like she was not the only one who thought very highly of herself since IU also believed that her performance was truly top-notch.
'Show! Music Core' host & guestsWhen the production team of '2017 Melon Music Awards' asked, "What was the most impressive stage of all? Who are you looking forward to the most?", many K-pop artists named one in particular―IU.
IUIU went with the exact same response as Lee Hyo-ri's after being asked the question, showing her confidence towards her stage.

Judging by Lee Hyo-ri and IU's response, it seems like IU picked up on Lee Hyo-ri's positive and sanguine attitude while filming JTBC's reality show 'Hyo-ri's Homestay' (literal translation) together back in 2017.

Upon seeing this post, both of their fans commented, "Couldn't agree more. Both of them are amazing artists.", "Love their confidence.", "Talented and funny? A perfect combination.", and so on.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'Stone Music Entertainment' YouTube, 'iu.loen' Facebook, MBC)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992