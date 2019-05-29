[SBS Star] JINU Installed a Digital Lock to His Bedroom to Prevent MINO from Stealing His Belongings?

K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO revealed his fellow member JINU installed a digital lock to his bedroom.On May 28 episode of JTBC's television show 'Idol Room', the four members of WINNER―HOONY, YOON, JINU, and MINO made a guest appearance.During the talk, the hosts Jung Hyung Don and Defconn gasped in astonishment while reading their note cards and commented, "JINU and MINO, is it really the first time you guys are seeing each other in three months today?"The hosts' mouth opened in wide-eyed surprise, because it was not like JINU and MINO lived in a different dorm.It is true that WINNER members live in two different dorms, but JINU and MINO share the same dorm.Jung Hyung Don and Defconn continued, "Don't you guys live together though? How is this possible in that case?"JINU answered, "It's because we wake up at different times of the day. We have different lifestyles."YOON said, "JINU recently mounted a TV in his bedroom. He has AC there now as well, so he never comes out of his bedroom anymore."MINO added, "You know what? JINU actually installed a digital lock to his bedroom a while ago. That hurt my feelings."Then, JINU laughed and explained why he installed a lock to his bedroom, "It's because my belonging went missing once. One of the lamps that I really liked went missing."After listening to JINU, MINO responded as if suspecting him was absolutely ridiculous.MINO said, "I needed a lamp to light up my art studio before, so I did ask JINU if he was using that particular lamp. But I swear I didn't take it! JINU didn't let me have it, so I bought one online in the end!"Meanwhile, WINNER made a comeback with a new mini album 'WE' on May 15.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Idol Room)(SBS Star)