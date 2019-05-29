[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk Chosen as Billboard's 'International Power Players' for 2 Consecutive Years

Bang Si-hyuk, the head producer of K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment, has chosen as one of Billboard's 'International Power Players' for the second year in a row.On May 29, Billboard announced its annual 'International Power Players' list, and Bang Si-hyuk was named as one of the 104 power players in the global music scene.Bang has already once made the list last year, maintaining the honor for two consecutive years.Billboard highlighted, "The mastermind behind BTS catapulted the seven-man K-pop band to No. 1 on both the Billboard Artist 100 and Billboard 200 charts and engineered a sold-out Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour across the globe."It also emphasized BTS' positive social impact by quoting Bang Si-hyuk's words, "BTS worked very hard to deliver their message, put together in their own words. It was a symbolic moment where the artists' life itself was a performance, a message of hope to the youth all around the world," referring to the group's UN speech in September 2018.(Credit= Billboard, Big Hit Entertainment, GettyImagesKorea)(SBS Star)