SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk Chosen as Billboard's 'International Power Players' for 2 Consecutive Years
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk Chosen as Billboard's 'International Power Players' for 2 Consecutive Years

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.29 10:19 수정 2019.05.29 10:21 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk Chosen as Billboards International Power Players for 2 Consecutive Years
Bang Si-hyuk, the head producer of K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment, has chosen as one of Billboard's 'International Power Players' for the second year in a row.

On May 29, Billboard announced its annual 'International Power Players' list, and Bang Si-hyuk was named as one of the 104 power players in the global music scene.
Bang Si-hyukBang has already once made the list last year, maintaining the honor for two consecutive years.

▶ [SBS Star] Bang Si-Hyuk Joins Billboard's 'International Power Players'
BTS (Getty)Billboard highlighted, "The mastermind behind BTS catapulted the seven-man K-pop band to No. 1 on both the Billboard Artist 100 and Billboard 200 charts and engineered a sold-out Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour across the globe."
Bang Si-hyukIt also emphasized BTS' positive social impact by quoting Bang Si-hyuk's words, "BTS worked very hard to deliver their message, put together in their own words. It was a symbolic moment where the artists' life itself was a performance, a message of hope to the youth all around the world," referring to the group's UN speech in September 2018.

(Credit= Billboard, Big Hit Entertainment, GettyImagesKorea)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992