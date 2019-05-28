[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Records Himself with One Lucky Fan's Phone & He Is Better Looking than Ever!

V of K-pop boy group BTS recorded himself with one lucky fan's phone at the group's recent concert in Brazil.On May 25, BTS held the first day of its concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' at Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo.In the middle of the concert, something incredible happened to one female fan who was enjoying the concert in the very front row of the standing zone.While BTS was singing a song, V came towards this fan and started singing right in front of her.Just as when she thought she could not get any luckier than that, V asked her to pass him her phone.The fan screamed and passed her phone to him through a security guard.As soon as V received the phone, he smiled for the camera and recorded himself singing.V recorded himself for about three seconds before passing the phone back to her.This 3-second video was later shared online, and it is still making many fans' hearts beat fast.Fans are having a hard time believing how good-looking he looked in this short video.Meanwhile, BTS is planned to visit London this weekend to resume 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'voungwul0d' 'bts_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)