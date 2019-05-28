SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Reveals What Has Changed After Marrying Song Hye Kyo
Actor Song Joong Ki talked about his marriage life with actress Song Hye Kyo.

On May 28, the press conference for tvN's upcoming drama 'Arthdal Chronicles' took place at Imperial Palace Seoul.

During the event, Song Joong Ki was asked about the changes in his life after marriage.
Arthdal Chronicles (Yonhap)Song Joong Ki answered, "There hasn't been any big changes since I got married. If anything, I think maybe my mindset is more at ease now."

He continued, "My wife is a fan of the screenwriter and director of 'Arthdal Chronicles', and she encouraged me to take part in the project with constant focus."

Talking about the immense production cost of the drama, Song Joong Ki said, "It would be a lie to say I don't feel pressured at all."
Arthdal Chronicles (Yonhap)He explained, "Jang Dong Gun was a big factor in taking some of those concerns away. These feelings of strength were there simply because he was on the set."
Arthdal Chronicles (Yonhap)Meanwhile, 'Arthdal Chronicles' is scheduled to unveil its first episode on June 1.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'kyo1122' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
