[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Spots a Cricket During a Concert & Carefully Moves It out of Stage

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN picked a cricket up in front of him during a concert and carefully moved it out of the stage.On May 26, the second day of BTS' world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in Sao Paulo, Brazil took place at Allianz Parque.Not only BTS members energetically performed and beautifully sang their songs, but they also took time to talk to thousands of ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) in the audience between their performances.During this concert, JIMIN did something very sweet at one of the times when him and his fellow members were speaking to ARMY.After performing some of their songs, the members stood in line in the middle of the stage, asking ARMY if they were enjoying themselves.While making eye contact with ARMY, JIMIN noticed a cricket resting in front of him.Without hesitating for a single second, JIMIN carefully picked the cricket up with his fingers.Then, he ran towards the edge of the stage and gently released the cricket when he was sure it was far enough from the 'dangerous' zone.It looked like JIMIN was worried that the members would step on the cricket while fooling around during their talks or dancing, without knowing it being there.JIMIN made sure a little bug did not get hurt even though he was not feeling so well himself on this day, and ARMY just found another reason to love him even more.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in London this weekend.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bangtsope' 'bts_bighit' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)