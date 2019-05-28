SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Surpasses 20 Million Followers on Instagram
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Surpasses 20 Million Followers on Instagram

2019.05.28
LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK continues her domination on Instagram, one of the largest social media platform in the world.

On May 28, LISA reached 20 million followers on her personal Instagram account.
LISALast month, LISA hit over 17.4 million followers and had officially become the most followed K-pop star on Instagram.
LISAApproximately in a month, she has added over 2.5 million followers on her account and secured her position.
LISATo celebrate this jaw-dropping, fresh achievement, LISA took her account and shared her message, "20M?? Really!!!???", along with a photo of her adorable cat 'Leo'.
LISAMeanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently visiting various cities in Europe as part of the group's ongoing world tour 'IN YOUR AREA'.

(Credit= 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
