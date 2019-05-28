SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Donates Sizable Amount of Money & Rice to Help Patients in Need
[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Donates Sizable Amount of Money & Rice to Help Patients in Need

작성 2019.05.28 17:09
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Donates Sizable Amount of Money & Rice to Help Patients in Need
Actor Lee Joon Gi has donated a sizable amount of money and rice to help underprivileged patients.

On May 27, Lee Joon Gi's management agency Namoo Actors revealed that the actor donated 60 million won (approximately 50,000 dollars) and five tons of rice to Korea University Medical Center to help those patients in need.

Lee Joon Gi said to have combined some rice that his fans had previously sent him for donation.

Lee Joon Gi said, "My fans donate to different places on a regular basis. I wanted to do something meaningful with them this time."Lee Joon GiAfter receiving Lee Joon Gi's donation, the representative of Korean University Medical Center expressed gratitude to him and his fans.

He said, "I heard that Lee Joon Gi and his fans have consistently been doing volunteer work and making donation. They are spreading warmth to our society and letting people know that there is still a place for hope."

He continued, "We will always keep in mind how much this donation means and values. It will be wisely used for all patients both inside and outside of Korea."Lee Joon GiLee Joon GiMeanwhile, Lee Joon Gi successfully wrapped up his Asian fan meeting 'Delight: For Us' last month.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Namoo Actors)

(SBS Star) 
