[SBS Star] BTS Unveils the Album Covers for 'Lights/Boy With Luv'
작성 2019.05.28 15:43
K-pop boy group BTS just released album cover photos for the group's 10th Japanese album 'Lights/Boy With Luv'.

On May 28, BTS dropped the newest photos of the seven members on the group's official Japanese fan club website.
BTSBTSThe upcoming album 'Lights/Boy With Luv' is BTS' first release in Japan in 8 months, and it will feature a brand-new song called 'Lights' as the title track.
BTSThe album also includes the Japanese versions of 'Boy With Luv' and 'IDOL', and the music video of 'Lights' will also be unveiled soon.
BTSBTSMeanwhile, 'Lights/Boy With Luv' is scheduled to be released on July 3.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
