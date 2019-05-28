SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girls' Generation Yoona Flawlessly Covers 10 Different Hit K-pop Dances
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girls' Generation Yoona Flawlessly Covers 10 Different Hit K-pop Dances

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.28 15:54 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girls Generation Yoona Flawlessly Covers 10 Different Hit K-pop Dances
Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation perfectly covered 10 different hit K-pop dances and fans are in love with them.

On May 26, Yoona held a special birthday party 'YOONA BIRTHDAY PARTY' with fans at COEX Artium SMTOWN for her upcoming 29th birthday. YoonaAt the event, she covered 10 different dances by either K-pop female solo artists or girl groups.

They were 'Don't Say No' by Seohyun, 'Into You' by Yuri, 'I Just Wanna Dance' by Tiffany Young, 'Wannabe' by Hyoyeon, 'Why' by Taeyeon, 'BBIBBI' by IU, 'Gotta Go' by CHUNG HA, 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' by BLACKPINK, 'What is Love?' by TWICE, and 'Red Flavor' by Red Velvet.

As all her fans told Yoona that they loved the cover dance, she told them, "Thank you! I will make sure I share the practice video on my social media soon!"YoonaSince then, her fans had been waiting for the video to be uploaded, and they were able to finally get what they wanted the next day.

Yoona uploaded the video and wrote, "Here is the video that I promised to share. I wasn't able to practice for longer for these dances. I only had a couple of hours. Sorry!"

She continued, "Anyway, I wasn't sure which one you guys would like the most, so I put all of them together."

Although she did not have enough time to practice, she seemed to have managed to pull each dance off so greatly.
 

Meanwhile, Yoona is scheduled to release a special solo album 'A Walk to Remember' on May 30.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yoona__lim' Instagram, 'even_85' Twitter, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992