[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girls' Generation Yoona Flawlessly Covers 10 Different Hit K-pop Dances

Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation perfectly covered 10 different hit K-pop dances and fans are in love with them.On May 26, Yoona held a special birthday party 'YOONA BIRTHDAY PARTY' with fans at COEX Artium SMTOWN for her upcoming 29th birthday.At the event, she covered 10 different dances by either K-pop female solo artists or girl groups.They were 'Don't Say No' by Seohyun, 'Into You' by Yuri, 'I Just Wanna Dance' by Tiffany Young, 'Wannabe' by Hyoyeon, 'Why' by Taeyeon, 'BBIBBI' by IU, 'Gotta Go' by CHUNG HA, 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' by BLACKPINK, 'What is Love?' by TWICE, and 'Red Flavor' by Red Velvet.As all her fans told Yoona that they loved the cover dance, she told them, "Thank you! I will make sure I share the practice video on my social media soon!"Since then, her fans had been waiting for the video to be uploaded, and they were able to finally get what they wanted the next day.Yoona uploaded the video and wrote, "Here is the video that I promised to share. I wasn't able to practice for longer for these dances. I only had a couple of hours. Sorry!"She continued, "Anyway, I wasn't sure which one you guys would like the most, so I put all of them together."Although she did not have enough time to practice, she seemed to have managed to pull each dance off so greatly.Meanwhile, Yoona is scheduled to release a special solo album 'A Walk to Remember' on May 30.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yoona__lim' Instagram, 'even_85' Twitter, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)