[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra Explains Why She Tried to Risk Her Own Life

Singer Ko Ha Ra reached out to her fans through a statement relayed by Japanese press after regaining consciousness.On May 28, multiple Japanese news outlets delivered Koo Ha Ra's words from a representative and shared an update on her condition.Koo Ha Ra stated through her representative, "I'm truly sorry for causing concerns. I am currently recovering my health. I was feeling distressed due to various incidents that piled up."She continued, "I'm so sorry. I will do my best to show a healthy side of myself by having a stronger mindset."On May 26, Koo Ha Ra was found unconscious by her manager in her house located in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.She had been unconscious for the past couple of days but had fortunately regained consciousness after receiving treatments at the hospital.※ If you are struggling with depression or would like to talk to someone, please don't hesitate to seek help and reach out. Please refer to your local confidential support and call your local emergency number for professional practices and resources that aid in prevention and crisis situations.(Credit= SBS funE, 'koohara__' Instagram)(SBS Star)