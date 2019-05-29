[SBS Star] MONSTA X WONHO Earns a New Title Thanks to His Jaw-Dropping Physique

Fans of K-pop boy group MONSTA X gave WONHO a clever nickname 'Captain Korea' after seeing him flaunting his amazing body at the airport.Recently, one fan compiled the pictures of WONHO wearing an outfit that truly compliments his figure and shared it online to demonstrate how muscular he got over the past few years.In the post, WONHO was wearing a skin tight black t-shirt, a black baseball cap, and a black mask.The reason his fans referred to him as Captain Korea was because the proportion of WONHO's body and his well-built muscles reminded everyone of American actor Chris Evans, who played Captain America in 'The Avengers' series.One MONBEBE (the name of MONSTA X's fan club) was so blown away by the improvements he has made so far that she even said, "Your body is better than my life," while complimenting his physique during a live broadcast.It is only natural for his fans to show such an enthusiastic reaction since WONHO indeed got way manlier and more athletic after falling in love with weight training.After seeing these pictures of WONHO, his fans commented, "That's what I'm talking about. He could be a personal trainer!", "Captain Korea? Well that sounds about right.", "I heard that exercising is his way of reliving stress. So healthy.", and so on.Meanwhile, MONSTA X recently made a special appearance on American cable channel Cartoon Network's cartoon series 'We Bare Bears'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '19930301cokr' 'OfficialMonstaX' 'MONBLEU93' Twitter, 'MONSTA X' V LIVE)(SBS Star)