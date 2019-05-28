SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Confirms to Host SBS' New Television Show with Lee Seo-jin
작성 2019.05.28 14:36
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Confirms to Host SBS New Television Show with Lee Seo-jin
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi will be hosting a new television show with actor Lee Seo-jin.

On May 28, the production team of SBS' upcoming Monday-Tuesday television show 'Forest Baby' announced the hosts of the show to be Lee Seung Gi and Lee Seo-jun.
Forest BabyIn 'Forest Baby', Lee Seung Gi and Lee Seo-jin will open and run an environmentally friendly day-care center where it is surrounded by nature.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Seo-jin will be seen taking care and spending time with some children there.
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Seo-jinSince they are great friends with each other and both good with children, they are expected to create lots of fun scenes together.

Many people are curious to see how they will handle some unexpected situations which they might encounter as well.
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Seo-jinAlong with the announcement, the production team of 'Forest Baby' commented, "It is the first time for 'Lee brothers' to be hosting a show together."

They added, "You will be able to check out their amazing chemistry! Our show is definitely going to entertain you!"  

Meanwhile, 'Forest Baby' is planned to be unveiled this summer.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Forest Baby, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
