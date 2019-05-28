SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] One 'Produce X 101' Contestant Reportedly Have Fainted During Filming
[SBS Star] One 'Produce X 101' Contestant Reportedly Have Fainted During Filming

작성 2019.05.28
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] One Produce X 101 Contestant Reportedly Have Fainted During Filming
One contestant of the ongoing survival audition program 'Produce X 101' revealed to have fainted and injured during filming.

According to Sports Seoul's report on May 28, the trainee who is currently participating in 'Produce X 101' fell during filming shortly after his evaluation stage, causing him to faint and hurt his face.
Produce X 101Produce X 101Staff members brought the trainee to the clinic with on-site medical assistant, and the trainee was brought back to the shooting after receiving treatments. 

Industry insiders stated, "It seems that the physical fatigue has increased within the contestants. The pressure they face this season is much heavier than the previous seasons."
Produce X 101The production team of 'Produce X 101' said, "The entire crew is taking care of the condition of all contestants of the program, including the contestant(who fainted/injured). We will take care of the safety during shooting even more."

Meanwhile, 'Produce X 101' is the fourth season of Mnet's annual survival audition program 'Produce 101'.

(Credit= 'produce_x_101' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992