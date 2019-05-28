[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO to Start His Alternative Military Service This Week

JUNHO of K-pop boy group 2PM will fulfill his mandatory military duty as a public service worker.On May 28, JUNHO's management agency JYP Entertainment stated that JUNHO will start his alternative military service as a public service worker on May 30.The agency said, "JUNHO is preparing to begin his military duty on May 30. However, he will be serving as a public service worker instead due to an injury."JUNHO had suffered a severe shoulder injury due to constant acrobatics during 2PM promotions, and underwent a surgery on his right shoulder.According to the agency, JUNHO has been taking pain medication while doing activities to avoid the pain caused by the fracture.Following TAECYEON, JUN.K, and WOOYOUNG, JUNHO is the fourth 2PM member to enlist in the military.His scheduled date of discharge is March 20, 2021.(Credit= 'le2jh' Instagram)(SBS Star)