[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Fan Proposes to CHUNG HA During Her Performance; Her Response Is?

갤러리 정리하다가 찾은건뎅 어제 고대 축제때 언니 결혼하자 플랜카드 만들어갔거든요...청하한테 그거 보여주니까 왼손 내밀어줌 결혼반지 끼워달라구ㅠㅠ너무예뻐서 나만보기 아까워서 올림 pic.twitter.com/0pRBDO1OsB — 시소 (@seesaw_1004) 2019년 5월 26일

K-pop artist CHUNG HA cutely responded to a fan proposing to her in the middle of her performance.On May 25, CHUNG HA was invited to perform at a festival that was held at Korea University, Seoul.On this day, CHUNG HA performed her hit songs including 'Gotta Go', 'Roller Coaster', and more.Although she was busy with her performances, CHUNG HA made sure she made eye contact with as many fans as she could in the audience.While doing so, she spotted one female fan holding a banner that said, "Marry me, unnie!"As soon as CHUNG HA read the words on the banner, she smiled brightly.Then, she held her left hand up and shook her fingers about as if she was asking the fan to put a ring on it.The fan's heart seemed to have totally melted by CHUNG HA's response, as she could not stop screaming in excitement.Meanwhile, CHUNG HA is reportedly gearing up for a comeback with new songs in June.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'seesaw_1004' Twitter, 'chungha_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)