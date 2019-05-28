SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Fan Proposes to CHUNG HA During Her Performance; Her Response Is?
작성 2019.05.28 11:39
K-pop artist CHUNG HA cutely responded to a fan proposing to her in the middle of her performance.

On May 25, CHUNG HA was invited to perform at a festival that was held at Korea University, Seoul.

On this day, CHUNG HA performed her hit songs including 'Gotta Go', 'Roller Coaster', and more.CHUNG HAAlthough she was busy with her performances, CHUNG HA made sure she made eye contact with as many fans as she could in the audience.

While doing so, she spotted one female fan holding a banner that said, "Marry me, unnie!"

As soon as CHUNG HA read the words on the banner, she smiled brightly.CHUNG HAThen, she held her left hand up and shook her fingers about as if she was asking the fan to put a ring on it.

The fan's heart seemed to have totally melted by CHUNG HA's response, as she could not stop screaming in excitement.
 
Meanwhile, CHUNG HA is reportedly gearing up for a comeback with new songs in June.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'seesaw_1004' Twitter, 'chungha_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
