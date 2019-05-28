SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU Recreates Her Baby Picture with the 'Baby' Filter
[SBS Star] IU Recreates Her Baby Picture with the 'Baby' Filter

K-pop artist IU made her fans go wild by sharing a picture of herself she took using the famous 'baby' filter.

On May 24, IU posted a few pictures on her social media account with a caption saying, "1. Thank you, sisters from IU Dalnara. 2. IU Dalnara, thank you. From, your sister."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

1.아달 언니들,고마워요!!？？ 2.아달,언니가 고마워요. #아이유달나라

이지금(@dlwlrma)님의 공유 게시물님,


In the picture, IU was cutely posing in front of a camera while holding various gifts she received from her fans including cookies, stickers, a drink, and an adorable doll.

But there was something different about the pictures she posted that day since she looked far younger and even more adorable than her normal self in the first photo.

It turned out that she also tried the renowned 'baby' filter herself which takes at least a few decades off the user's current look.
IUWith her huge eyes, and tiny little nose and lips, she looked like a kindergartner who loves playing hide-and-seek with her friends and eating cookies with milk.

Another reason her fans found this picture so interesting was that it exactly looked like her baby pictures which was revealed in the past.
IUAfter seeing these picture of IU, her fans commented, "She just gets cuter and cuter every day.", "I've seen many of these but this one is definitely my favorite! It looks so natural!", "Baby IU vs. Adult IU.", and so on.

Meanwhile, IU's upcoming drama 'Hotel del Luna' is scheduled to be aired in the second half of 2019.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
