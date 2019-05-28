SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY & YERI Open Their Personal Instagram Accounts
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY & YERI Open Their Personal Instagram Accounts

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.28 10:59 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY & YERI Open Their Personal Instagram Accounts
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's JOY and YERI have launched their own personal social media accounts.

On May 27, JOY and YERI became the first Red Velvet members to create their own Instagram account to interact with their fans.

Both JOY and YERI delighted fans by not only creating the accounts, but also uploading their short greetings as the first post.

JOY, YERI
JOY announced in the caption of her first post, "JOY has opened an official Instagram account! Please drop by a lot, and let's see each other often in the future."

She also shared a video of herself, saying, "Everyone, please drop by my Instagram a lot!"
JOY, YERIYERI also shared a video telling her fans, "Hello, this is YERI! I've finally created an Instagram account. I will try hard to upload lots of fun content for you all, so I'd be grateful if you would visit and enjoy!"

Each of them have amassed over 300 thousand followers in the mere hours since the accounts were launched.

You can watch JOY and YERI's bubbly videos below.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

조이가 공식 인스타그램을 오픈했어요! ？ 많이 놀러와 주시고 앞으로 자주 만나요 여러분？

Joy(@_imyour_joy)님의 공유 게시물님,


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yeri(@yerimiese)님의 공유 게시물님,


(Credit= 'redvelvet.smtown' '_imyour_joy' 'yerimiese' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992