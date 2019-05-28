[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY & YERI Open Their Personal Instagram Accounts

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's JOY and YERI have launched their own personal social media accounts.On May 27, JOY and YERI became the first Red Velvet members to create their own Instagram account to interact with their fans.Both JOY and YERI delighted fans by not only creating the accounts, but also uploading their short greetings as the first post.JOY announced in the caption of her first post, "JOY has opened an official Instagram account! Please drop by a lot, and let's see each other often in the future."She also shared a video of herself, saying, "Everyone, please drop by my Instagram a lot!"YERI also shared a video telling her fans, "Hello, this is YERI! I've finally created an Instagram account. I will try hard to upload lots of fun content for you all, so I'd be grateful if you would visit and enjoy!"Each of them have amassed over 300 thousand followers in the mere hours since the accounts were launched.You can watch JOY and YERI's bubbly videos below.(Credit= 'redvelvet.smtown' '_imyour_joy' 'yerimiese' Instagram)(SBS Star)