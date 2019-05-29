[SBS Star] Fans Are in Love with the Male Version of Suzy

Singer/actress Suzy proved that she can look just as phenomenal as her normal self even after turning into a man with a short hair.Recently, a post titled, 'If Suzy was a man' garnered a tremendous attention online.In the post, there were an identification photo of Suzy and another picture of herself which her fans slightly modified using a photo editing application that can change one's look.In the process of making the features of her face give off a more masculine vibe, the application toned down her lips and changed the shape of her eyebrows.But the biggest change of all was obviously the hair since she looked like she was going to enlist in the military any time soon with her new hairstyle.The male version of her looked way more determined, dashing, and serious compared to her normal self but people seem to enjoy both versions of her picture and cannot really choose which one is better than the other.After seeing these pictures, her fans commented, "Am I the only one who thinks that she kind of looks like Zo In Sung?", "Now I understand how she got the title, 'Korea's sweetheart'.", "Only if there was a man that exactly looks like the male version of her.", and many more.Meanwhile, Suzy's upcoming drama 'VAGABOND' is scheduled to be aired this September on SBS.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)