[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Gained Some Muscles Recently & Everyone Is Completely Speechless

Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon wowed everyone by suddenly going from skinny to muscular.On May 27, Ahn Jae Hyeon uploaded a photo of himself that highlighted his well-built body on his social media.In the photo, Ahn Jae Hyeon is taking a rest after working out at the gym with a sleeveless shirt on.As Ahn Jae Hyeon has been skinny all his life, the photo made a lot of people shock.His transformation was also evident in the recently-released trailer for the second season of a television show 'Kang's Kitchen'.It looked like Ahn Jae Hyeon was going to almost rip his uniform with his broad shoulders and big arms.Previously when he appeared in the first season of the show in the end of 2017, he certainly did not look as muscular.It is assumed that Ahn Jae Hyeon had worked tremendously hard on building his body this year.The time and effort he had put into building his body are clearly shown in these images.Just as when everybody thought Ahn Jae Hyeon could not make himself look even better, he managed to prove that it was not an impossible task at all.Meanwhile, Ahn Jae Hyeon will feature in 'Kang's Kitchen 2' which is planned to air its first episode on May 31.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'aagbanjh' Instagram, tvN Kang's Kitchen)(SBS Star)