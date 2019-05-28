SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Gained Some Muscles Recently & Everyone Is Completely Speechless
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Gained Some Muscles Recently & Everyone Is Completely Speechless

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.28 10:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Gained Some Muscles Recently & Everyone Is Completely Speechless
Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon wowed everyone by suddenly going from skinny to muscular.

On May 27, Ahn Jae Hyeon uploaded a photo of himself that highlighted his well-built body on his social media.

In the photo, Ahn Jae Hyeon is taking a rest after working out at the gym with a sleeveless shirt on.

As Ahn Jae Hyeon has been skinny all his life, the photo made a lot of people shock.Ahn Jae HyeonHis transformation was also evident in the recently-released trailer for the second season of a television show 'Kang's Kitchen'.

It looked like Ahn Jae Hyeon was going to almost rip his uniform with his broad shoulders and big arms.

Previously when he appeared in the first season of the show in the end of 2017, he certainly did not look as muscular.Ahn Jae HyeonIt is assumed that Ahn Jae Hyeon had worked tremendously hard on building his body this year.

The time and effort he had put into building his body are clearly shown in these images.

Just as when everybody thought Ahn Jae Hyeon could not make himself look even better, he managed to prove that it was not an impossible task at all. Ahn Jae HyeonMeanwhile, Ahn Jae Hyeon will feature in 'Kang's Kitchen 2' which is planned to air its first episode on May 31.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'aagbanjh' Instagram, tvN Kang's Kitchen)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992