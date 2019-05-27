SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NCT Members Spotted Having the Time of Their Lives at Their Dancer's Wedding
작성 2019.05.27
The members of K-pop boy group NCT, except WINWIN who is busily promoting in China, gathered together at their dancer's wedding last weekend.

On May 26, one of NCT's dancers' wedding took place in Seoul, Korea.

The 20 members of NCT surprised the guests at this wedding by unexpectedly showing up at the venue.

Minutes before the wedding began, they walked in wearing either a suit or a shirt and blazer jacket.NCTNCTAccording to the guests who were there, the members of NCT did not stop smiling while they were there, even for a second.

They stated that it seemed like NCT members were having a blast, especially when there was a performance as well as the time when they were taking pictures with their dancer and his bride.NCTNCTThe released photos certainly showed how much of fun that they were having.

They said to have congratulated the couple in the most enthusiastic way throughout the wedding.NCTMeanwhile, NCT's sub-unit NCT 127 returned to the music scene with a fourth mini album 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN' on May 24.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'allure_hyun' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
