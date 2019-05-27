[SBS Star] Fans Pick K-pop Stars They Would Most Like as Their Younger Sibling

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS has been voted as the idol group member that Korean fans would most like to have as a younger sibling.On May 27, online platform 'Idol Chart' revealed the result of a survey that the platform has recently conducted.From May 20 to 26, 'Idol Chart' held a survey asking fans for which idol group member would make the most ideal younger brother or sister.Out of 16,118 people who participated in the survey, 13,014 voted for JIMIN, and he was followed by Park Ji Hoon (2,368 votes) and HUENINGKAI of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (346 votes).Other K-pop stars on the list include WOOZI of SEVENTEEN, ARON of NU'EST, Choi Ye Na of IZ*ONE, SEOLA of WJSN, and Ju Hak Nyeon of THE BOYZ.(Credit= Idol Chart, Big Hit, Maroo, PLEDIS, Off The Record, Starship, Creker Entertainment)(SBS Star)