[SBS Star] SEAN Tells a Highly Valuable Item that Park Bo Gum Wanted to Donate to His Charity Bazaar
[SBS Star] SEAN Tells a Highly Valuable Item that Park Bo Gum Wanted to Donate to His Charity Bazaar

SEAN of hip-hop duo JINUSEAN said actor Park Bo Gum contacted him before any other stars after he announced that he was organizing a charity bazaar.

On May 24, SEAN and his wife actress Jung Hye Young joined KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly' for an interview.

The interview was held on the day when SEAN and Jung Hye Young had successfully donated 45 million won (approximately 38,000 dollars) to charity at the end of a bazaar.Entertainment WeeklyDuring the interview, the interviewer asked, "Many stars willingly donated their belongings to the charity bazaar, haven't they? I'm curious to know who was the first one to reach you?"

SEAN answered right away, "It was Bo Gum. He contacted me before anyone else did. He donated his caps in the end, but he first wanted to donate something that was way too valuable."SEANHe continued, "Bo Gum wanted to donate the piano which he had been playing for years. It was the piano that he first learned how to play as well. I was like 'Calm down, Bo Gum. I can't take that. I'll just take your love instead.'"SEANMeanwhile, Park Bo Gum is busy filming an upcoming action thriller film 'Seo Bok' (literal title) with actor Gong Yoo.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Entertainment Weekly, Blossom Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
