[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Reveals That He Was Sick During Sao Paulo Concert
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Reveals That He Was Sick During Sao Paulo Concert

작성 2019.05.27
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS explained the reason why he cried so much during the group's concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

On May 25 and 26, BTS completely mesmerized its fans in Brazil with the group's ongoing stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' held at Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo.

During the two-day concert, JIMIN was seen crying both days―dropped down to the stage and covered his face with both of his hands.
JIMINThis emotional moment got ARMYs (BTS' fan club) at the venue worried about him, and JIMIN addressed about why he cried so much during the concert.
JIMINJIMIN said, "I really wanted to say this to everyone. I was ill until yesterday, which is a rare thing for me. But that's okay because I do what I really love."

He continued, "The real reason I cried was because you sang for me and that touched my heard. It was like a gift for me. Thank you so much, and I will never forget your love and support."
 
As ARMYs chanted his name in tears, JIMIN said, "I'm okay now. I love you everyone!", reassuring his worried fans.
JIMINMeanwhile, BTS will be heading to London to kick off its European leg of 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' at Wembley Stadium on June 1 and 2 (local time).

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'piecesofmind_jm' 'today_koookmin' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
