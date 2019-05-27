SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Taeyeon Tells MINHO How Much She Misses Him & How Proud She Is of Him
[SBS Star] Taeyeon Tells MINHO How Much She Misses Him & How Proud She Is of Him

2019.05.27
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's leader Taeyeon shared a message to boy group SHINee's member MINHO via social media.

On May 25, Taeyeon shared a picture of herself and MINHO playfully posing next to each other, taken months ago before MINHO joined the Marine Corps.MINHOIn the caption, Taeyeon wrote, "Wow, MINHO. I miss you and I'm so proud of you." and added a heart and emoji that looks like it is wiping its nose while crying.

It is assumed Taeyeon was referring to the recent moment when MINHO completed his basic military training with excellence.MINHOAfter seeing Taeyeon's post, a lot of MINHO's fans joined her with missing MINHO.

They commented, "Unnie! I miss him too!", "Welcome to our club, we all miss him so much!", "Ohhh SM TOWN siblings! If you do ever go visit him at his military base, please take some photos and share them with us!", and so on. MINHOMeanwhile, MINHO is expected to complete his national mandatory duty in the military on November 15, 2020.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'crankin525' 'dreaming1209' 'mhiclass' Twitter, 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
