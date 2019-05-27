SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] HD Retrieved Photos of Gang Dong Won's Younger Days Wow the Public
[SBS Star] HD Retrieved Photos of Gang Dong Won's Younger Days Wow the Public

2019.05.27
Fans went wild at old photos of actor Gang Dong Won after they were being retrieved in HD.

Recently, one fan retrieved Gang Dong Won's old photos in HD and shared them online.
Gang Dong WonBorn in 1981 and debuted in 2003, Gang Dong Won has always been known for one of the best-looking actors in Korea who is not only good-looking but also excels in acting.

As you can see in the past photos below, Gang Dong Won flaunts his unique, irresistible charm even in his early debut days.
Gang Dong WonGang Dong WonGang Dong WonMeanwhile, Gang Dong Won is currently living in Los Angeles, the United States to prepare his first Hollywood film 'Tsunami LA'.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
