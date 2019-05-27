SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Kim Tae Ri Confirm to Lead Korea's First-ever Space Movie
작성 2019.05.27
Actor Song Joong Ki and actress Kim Tae Ri will be leading a new science fiction movie together.

On May 27, it was announced that Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri have confirmed to join an upcoming movie 'The Seungri' (literal title).Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri'The Seungri' is a science fiction movie, which will depict a journey of astronauts visiting multiple planets out of the Solar System.

As no space movies were made in Korea so far, this movie will be the very first one to be made in the country.

It has been said that a Hong Kong-based media company Huayi Tencent Entertainment recently invested 5 million won (approximately 4.2 million dollars) to this movie.Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri'The Seungri' will be directed by Cho Seong-hee, who directed hit movies such as 'A Werewolf Boy' (2012), 'Phantom Detective' (2016), and more.

Song Joong Ki has previously worked with the director for 'A Werewolf Boy', so it will be the second time for him to be working with him whereas it will be the very first time for Kim Tae Ri.
Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae RiMeanwhile, 'The Seungri' is scheduled to start filming in July and premiere next year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= J,WIDE-COMPANY, SBS funE, Blossom Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
