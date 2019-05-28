SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yoon Du Jun Shows Concern for His Mom Who Came to See Him Despite the Cold Weather
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yoon Du Jun Shows Concern for His Mom Who Came to See Him Despite the Cold Weather

Yoon Du Jun of K-pop boy group Highlight turned into the sweetest son ever after seeing his mother shivering in the cold at one military music festival which she came all the way from home just to see him.

Recently, one video of Yoon Du Jun filmed at 'Hoguk Music Concert', a military music festival which was held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the provisional government of Korea garnered a tremendous attention online.
Yoon Du JunIn the video, Yoon Du Jun was hosting the event with two other hosts in his military uniform.
Yoon Du JunYoon Du Jun looked more handsome than ever even though he had an extremely short haircut and was not wearing any fancy stage costume.

Surprisingly, what caught his fans' eyes the most that day was his kind heart; not his amazing looks.
Yoon Du JunWhen Yoon Du Jun spotted his mother in the crowd during a short break, he greeted her with a big smile on his face and asked, "Mom, aren't you cold?"
Yoon Du JunThen, his mother admitted that she was kind of cold sitting outside and Yoon Du Jun replied, "Oh, you are cold? Why don't you go inside?"
 

Upon seeing this video of Yoon Du Jun, his fans commented, "If I'm ever going to have a baby, I want my baby to grow up like him.", "His mother must be so proud of him.", "I'm counting the days till I see him again on stage.", and so on.

Meanwhile, Yoon Du Jun will be discharged from the military on April 10, 2020.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '하이파이브' YouTube)

(SBS Star)       
