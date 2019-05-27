SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Kwang Soo Complains About Song Ji-hyo Not Ever Sending Him a Snack Truck
Actor Lee Kwang Soo complained about actress Song Ji-hyo not ever sending him a snack truck when she had sent it to many other actors.

On May 26 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Lee Kwang Soo and Song Ji-hyo were spotted having an argument again.Lee Kwang Soo and Song Ji-hyoDuring the opening of the show, Kim Jong-kook said, "I've noticed Ji-hyo showing her support to some actors by sending them a snack truck to their drama/film set."

He went on, "I've never seen her doing that for Kwang Soo before. Kwang Soo filmed countless dramas/films so far, but she never once sent him a snack truck."

Lee Kwang Soo nodded in agreement and commented, "I wasn't going to say anything on this matter myself, but I actually noticed that too. She recently sent a snack truck to actor Hong Jong Hyun, JUNHO of K-pop boy group 2PM, and..."Kim Jong-kookLee Kwang SooThen, Song Ji-hyo responded, "Yes, but I had a good reason for it."

Lee Kwang Soo became furious and ended up shouting at her, "Can't you make up a good reason to send me one as well? We've known each other for like 10 years for goodness' sake! I honestly did not want to bring this up, but seriously though, don't you think you are being a little harsh?"

Song Ji-hyo answered with an awkward smile, "I give you lots of love, don't I?"Lee Kwang Soo and Song Ji-hyoAfter listening to them, HAHA asked, "But Kwang Soo, have you ever sent Ji-hyo a snack truck when she was shooting something?"

Right then, Song Ji-hyo remembered that Lee Kwang Soo had previously had sent Jeon So Min a snack truck with Yang Se Chan but none to her, so she started accusing Lee Kwang Soo for not sending her one as well.

Lee Kwang Soo could not say anything at first, then said, "Well, you know, we don't have the kind of relationship where we do such things for each other."
 

Lee Kwang Soo and Song Ji-hyo have been featuring in 'Running Man' together since 2010.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star) 
