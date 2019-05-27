SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Show Support for Koo Ha Ra by Trending Hashtags on Social Media
작성 2019.05.27
Fans all over the world are showing support for singer Koo Ha Ra, who is currently in hospital after trying to take her own life.

On May 26, it was reported that Koo Ha Ra attempted suicide in a room of her house in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.
Koo Ha RaEarlier that night, Koo Ha Ra posted an image with the word "Goodbye." on her social media, leading her manager to be concerned about her safety and contact her.

She did not pick up, and her manager rushed to her house, found her unconscious in the room.

Koo Ha Ra was immediately taken to a hospital, but still remains unconscious.
Koo Ha RaFans began leaving her supportive messages with the hashtags, '#WeAreWithYouHara', and '#WeLoveYouHara'―patiently awaiting updates for Koo Ha Ra's condition.

They commented, "Please, hang in there Ha Ra... We are here waiting for you.", "Only think of yourself and take all the time you need Ha Ra. We'll always be on your side.", "Please know that you still have so many people who love you. Unconditionally.", and more.
Koo Ha RaMeanwhile, Koo Ha Ra and her ex-boyfriend got involved in a long, exhausting legal battle over date abuse.

※ If you are struggling with depression or would like to talk to someone, please don't hesitate to seek help and reach out. Please refer to your local confidential support and call your local emergency number for professional practices and resources that aid in prevention and crisis situations.

(Credit= 'koohara__' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
