[SBS Star] Lee Jehoon Cracks up Everyone with a Sweet but Pointless Behavior
[SBS Star] Lee Jehoon Cracks up Everyone with a Sweet but Pointless Behavior

작성 2019.05.27 18:04
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Jehoon Cracks up Everyone with a Sweet but Pointless Behavior
Korean actor Lee Jehoon did his best to take the hair off Korean entertainer Jeon Hyun Moo's neck but it turned out to be his chest hair.

In one past episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 3', Lee Jehoon showed a kind gesture to one of the hosts but it went terribly wrong.
Happy Together hosts & guestsDuring the show, Lee Jehoon could not keep his hands and eyes off of Jeon Hyun Moo's neck as if there was something that keeps bothering him.
Happy Together hosts & guestsLee Jehoon constantly groped him and tried to pull something out of his neck with a serious look on his face but Jeon Hyun Moo laughed after finding out what he was trying to do.
Happy Together hosts & guestsJeon Hyun Moo said, "As you know, Lee Jehoon is very considerate. So, he was trying to take this off my neck, but he couldn't because it was my chest hair."
Happy Together hosts & guestsHappy Together hosts & guestsHis neck almost turned red from all the pulling but it seems like it truly was an honest mistake since Lee Jehoon said, "I thought it was just a hair."
Happy Together hosts & guestsThen, Lee Jehoon clenched his fist and put it in front of his mouth out of embarrassment and sorriness.

After seeing this episode, the viewers commented, "Look at his neck. It's almost red lol.", "Considerate behavior gone wrong. Hilarious.", "I watch this every time I get sad. This is definitely one of my favorites.", and so on.

Meanwhile, Lee Jehoon recently joined the upcoming movie 'Grave Robbery' (literal translation) as the male lead.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= KBS Happy Together)

(SBS Star)  
