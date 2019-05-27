SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Speaks About His Ex, Who He Really Wanted to Marry
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Speaks About His Ex, Who He Really Wanted to Marry

Singer Kim Jong-kook mentioned his past lover, who he was deeply in love with.

On May 26 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook was seen driving to Dangjin, Chungcheongnam-do with two of his managers.

On the way to Dangjin, one of his managers played Kim Jong-kook's song from 2010 titled 'My Heart Is Love' (literal translation) and said, "This was a song that I wanted to sing to you on the day of your wedding."Kim Jong-kookKim Jong-kook responded, "Well, she's gone now." and added, "I feel like I've always spent more time on working out after a break up."

He went on, "I broke up with her in the middle of the night. Right after our break up, I went up and down the stairs while listening to the songs that I was recording for my new album at that time."Kim Jong-kookAnother manager commented, "I'd never thought that I would cry after breaking up with anyone, but I did."

Kim Jong-kook responded, "It's always like that with love, you know. You'll have a harder time if you are the one who loves the other more."

The singer continued, "I wanted to marry this girl before. With her, I thought, 'I would be so moved that I'll cry if I get to marry this girl.' But nobody since then gave me that sort of feelings even when I imagined marrying them."

Then, he sighed heavily and said, "I'll just have to keep looking and hope I'll meet the right person one day."
 

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook is scheduled to hold his solo concert '2019 Kim Jong-kook Concert: Search Kim Jong-kook' in Daejeon, Jeonju, Busan, and Seoul in June and July.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star) 
