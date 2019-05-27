[SBS Star] Berry Good's Leader Announces Departure in Just 2 Days After the Group's Comeback

K-pop girl group Berry Good's leader TAEHA announced her departure from the group and the agency, JTG Entertainment.On May 27, TAEHA took her personal social media account to share a handwritten letter to her fans written in both Korean and English.Her letter reads as follows:Dear fans, this is leader TAEHA from Berry Good and I would like to share some news with you.First, Berry Good has made a comeback after a long break and I want to sincerely thank you for your patience and support you have given.Secondly, as my contract with JTG Entertainment has come to an end, TAEHA will no longer be part of Berry Good.I want to thank you all for your love throughout these years and it is truly hard for me to say goodbye.From a young age, members JOHYUN, SEOYUL, SEHYUNG, GOWOON and I have continuously worked hard and encouraged each other through all ups and downs as we're chasing our dreams.Thus, I would appreciate your continuous love and support in the future and again, thank you to all the fans who have loved TAEHA.I truly hope to meet you again in the near future.Yours truly, TAEHA.Fans find the news of TAEHA's departure even more devastating as Berry Good has just made its comeback with the group's new mini album 'Fantastic' and the title track 'Oh! Oh!'.(Credit= 'taeha.yoo' Instagram, 'official.B2RRYGOOD' Facebook)(SBS Star)