SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Berry Good's Leader Announces Departure in Just 2 Days After the Group's Comeback
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Berry Good's Leader Announces Departure in Just 2 Days After the Group's Comeback

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.27 11:22 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Berry Goods Leader Announces Departure in Just 2 Days After the Groups Comeback
K-pop girl group Berry Good's leader TAEHA announced her departure from the group and the agency, JTG Entertainment.

On May 27, TAEHA took her personal social media account to share a handwritten letter to her fans written in both Korean and English.
TAEHATAEHAHer letter reads as follows:

Dear fans, this is leader TAEHA from Berry Good and I would like to share some news with you.

First, Berry Good has made a comeback after a long break and I want to sincerely thank you for your patience and support you have given.

Secondly, as my contract with JTG Entertainment has come to an end, TAEHA will no longer be part of Berry Good.

I want to thank you all for your love throughout these years and it is truly hard for me to say goodbye.

From a young age, members JOHYUN, SEOYUL, SEHYUNG, GOWOON and I have continuously worked hard and encouraged each other through all ups and downs as we're chasing our dreams. 

Thus, I would appreciate your continuous love and support in the future and again, thank you to all the fans who have loved TAEHA.
 
I truly hope to meet you again in the near future.

Yours truly, TAEHA.
TAEHAFans find the news of TAEHA's departure even more devastating as Berry Good has just made its comeback with the group's new mini album 'Fantastic' and the title track 'Oh! Oh!'.

(Credit= 'taeha.yoo' Instagram, 'official.B2RRYGOOD' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992