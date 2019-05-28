SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE & V Cares About Each Other Like Real Brothers?
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE & V Cares About Each Other Like Real Brothers?

작성 2019.05.28
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE & V Cares About Each Other Like Real Brothers?
ARMYs are in love with the brotherly moments that K-pop boy group BTS' members J-HOPE and V have shown over the past few years.

Recently, One fan compiled the clips and the pictures and J-HOPE and V which well-showed their brother-like relationship.
BTSIn most of the photos that were included in the post, V were acting all cute and J-HOPE was looking at him with the sweetest look on his face.
BTSBTSWhenever V flaunted his aegyo, J-HOPE smiled from ear to ear and he even tried to mimic some of his behaviors like a big brother who just cannot get enough of his little brother.
BTSBTSSometimes V did not even have to ask what he wants since J-HOPE already knew what he was going to say or do and attended to his needs beforehand.
BTSBTSWhen V asked him, "May I have a bite of your ice cream?", J-HOPE kindly replied, "You may take two bites of my ice cream."
BTSBTSBTSThe way J-HOPE held V in his arms and played with him was so natural and loving that some ARMYs (the name of BTS' fan club) even said that they look like a father and a son.
 
Back in February, V shyly confessed his love for J-HOPE during a live broadcast by saying, "I love him so much. Every time I see him, I always say, 'I think I like you too much'. I've been telling him that these days."

After seeing this post, ARMYs commented, "What am I going to do with you two? Love you so much.", "Wish I had a brother like J-HOPE.", "Look at the way they look at each other. So sweet.", and many more.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'BTS' V LIVE, 'vtss95' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
