[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN Show Support for Park Min Young with a Food Truck
[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN Show Support for Park Min Young with a Food Truck

작성 2019.05.27
Actress Park Min Young shared the food truck support sent by SEHUN of K-pop boy group EXO to her drama filming set.

On May 25, Park Min Young gave an update on her social media with a series of photos from her ongoing drama 'Her Private Life' filming set.
Park Min YoungIn the photos, a food truck sent to support her was seen in the background.

Along with the photos, Park Min Young wrote in the caption, "Surprise gift from SEHUN who is cool, cute, and doing all the best himself. Thank you!"
Park Min YoungOn the food truck, SEHUN's cute messages were seen: "'Her Private Life' Fighting. Min Young Noona Fighting. - EXO SEHUN"
BUSTEDPark Min Young and SEHUN became close after featuring in Netflix's variety show series 'BUSTED' together.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'rachel_mypark' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
