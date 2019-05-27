SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: f(x) Krystal & Amber Make a Surprise Visit to Luna's Solo Concert
작성 2019.05.27 10:37
Krystal and Amber of K-pop girl group f(x) surprised their fellow member Luna by unexpectedly visiting her at the end of her solo concert.

On May 26, the second day of Luna's solo concert 'The fragrance of Luna' took place at KT&G Sangsangmadang, Seoul.

On this day, Luna mesmerized the audience with her endless charms and amazing performances.LunaAt the end of the concert when Luna was singing one of f(x)'s songs 'All Mine', Krystal and Amber came up to the stage out of the blue.

Their sudden appearance surprised not only the audience, but also Luna; it seemed she had absolutely zero idea that they were going to join her.
 
The audience went completely wild, and Luna stood still in shock for a while, unable to resume singing the song.

As Luna burst into tears, Krystal and Amber each gave her a big hug with a smile.

Then, they sang 'All Mine' together and wrapped up the concert.
 
After the concert, fans also could not help but tear up, and every fan went home with tears in their eyes.

They were touched to see not all, but at least the three of f(x) members on stage, as it had been so long.

Since 2016, f(x) has not released any new songs and focused on their individual promotions.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'StanLegendss_' 'kkusm_goods' 'suffering_ss' Twitter, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
