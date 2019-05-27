[SBS Star] KyuHyun Reveals That 30 People Tried to Watch Him Shower When He Was in the Army

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member KyuHyun shared a horrifying story from the military and everyone is appalled by it.On May 25 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Knowing Brothers', KyuHyun made a guest appearance and unveiled one thing that gave him the hardest time in the army.One of the hosts Min Kyung Hoon asked, "What was the hardest thing you had to deal with in the army?"KyuHyun replied, "I've only been in the military for a month so it is kind of embarrassing for me to say it, but it was the shower."KyuHyun said, "In the training center, you usually have to take a shower with a bunch of people. So, my fellow recruit soldiers always did me a favor and gave me the corner booth but sometimes I had to use the ones located in the middle because someone else was already using it."He continued, "But in the shower, I could always hear people saying, 'Look, KyuHyun's in the shower. Let's go see him'."KyuHyun added, "I'm not even kidding. 20-30 people used to come by and try to take a peek while I'm in the shower. It was okay because we were all guys but it was just bit uncomfortable."According to KyuHyun, he was not the only one who went through that horrible experience since some celebrities even refused to take a shower for three days to avoid a similar situation.Upon seeing this episode, his fans commented, "Those guys are really rude. I mean, I get the curiosity, but he's not a monkey.", "That must've been truly a traumatic experience.", "Can't even imagine it.", and so on.Meanwhile, KyuHyun is currently focusing on the promotional activity of his new single 'Aewol-ri' which was released on May 20.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, Online Community)(SBS Star)