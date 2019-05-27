SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] KyuHyun Reveals That 30 People Tried to Watch Him Shower When He Was in the Army
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member KyuHyun shared a horrifying story from the military and everyone is appalled by it.

On May 25 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Knowing Brothers', KyuHyun made a guest appearance and unveiled one thing that gave him the hardest time in the army.
Knowing Brothers host & guestOne of the hosts Min Kyung Hoon asked, "What was the hardest thing you had to deal with in the army?"
Knowing Brothers host & guestKyuHyun replied, "I've only been in the military for a month so it is kind of embarrassing for me to say it, but it was the shower."
Knowing Brothers host & guestKyuHyun said, "In the training center, you usually have to take a shower with a bunch of people. So, my fellow recruit soldiers always did me a favor and gave me the corner booth but sometimes I had to use the ones located in the middle because someone else was already using it."
Knowing Brothers host & guestHe continued, "But in the shower, I could always hear people saying, 'Look, KyuHyun's in the shower. Let's go see him'."
Knowing Brothers host & guestKyuHyun added, "I'm not even kidding. 20-30 people used to come by and try to take a peek while I'm in the shower. It was okay because we were all guys but it was just bit uncomfortable."
Knowing Brothers host & guestAccording to KyuHyun, he was not the only one who went through that horrible experience since some celebrities even refused to take a shower for three days to avoid a similar situation.

Upon seeing this episode, his fans commented, "Those guys are really rude. I mean, I get the curiosity, but he's not a monkey.", "That must've been truly a traumatic experience.", "Can't even imagine it.", and so on.

Meanwhile, KyuHyun is currently focusing on the promotional activity of his new single 'Aewol-ri' which was released on May 20.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
