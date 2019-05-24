SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Produce X 101' Contestant Kim Min-gyu's Cute & Charming Past Photos Steal Everyone's Heart
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'Produce X 101' Contestant Kim Min-gyu's Cute & Charming Past Photos Steal Everyone's Heart

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.24 18:20 수정 2019.05.24 18:25 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Produce X 101 Contestant Kim Min-gyus Cute & Charming Past Photos Steal Everyones Heart
One contestant of Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101' named Kim Min-gyu is stealing the hearts of 'national producers' with overloading cuteness and handsomeness in his past photos.

On May 24, fans discovered Kim Min-gyu's past photos from when he was a little child online.

In the photos, Kim Min-kyu playfully poses in front of a wooden fence in a farm.

He has big puppy eyes, high nose bridge, plumped lips, and sharp facial shape, which immediately grab the attention.

Past Kim Min-gyu and present Kim Min-gyu surprisingly did not look too different at all. Kim Min-gyuKim Min-gyuActually, Kim Min-gyu was one of the trainees who a lot of 'national producers' had an eye on even before 'Produce X 101' began broadcasting in the beginning of this month.

It was because not only was he unbelievably handsome, but also was tall―183cm (6ft).Kim Min-gyuSince it was announced that Kim Min-gyu was going to take part in 'Produce X 101', his school friends shared some past photos of him. 

Kim Min-gyu also boasted great looks and tall figure in these photos, proving that he never once was not good-looking in his life.Kim Min-gyuKim Min-gyuKim Min-gyuKim Min-gyuBorn in 2001, Kim Min-gyu is a trainee from Jellyfish Entertainment, who trained there for about eight months before joining 'Produce X 101'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, Mnet Produce X 101)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992