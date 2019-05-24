[SBS Star] 'Produce X 101' Contestant Kim Min-gyu's Cute & Charming Past Photos Steal Everyone's Heart

One contestant of Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101' named Kim Min-gyu is stealing the hearts of 'national producers' with overloading cuteness and handsomeness in his past photos.On May 24, fans discovered Kim Min-gyu's past photos from when he was a little child online.In the photos, Kim Min-kyu playfully poses in front of a wooden fence in a farm.He has big puppy eyes, high nose bridge, plumped lips, and sharp facial shape, which immediately grab the attention.Past Kim Min-gyu and present Kim Min-gyu surprisingly did not look too different at all.Actually, Kim Min-gyu was one of the trainees who a lot of 'national producers' had an eye on even before 'Produce X 101' began broadcasting in the beginning of this month.It was because not only was he unbelievably handsome, but also was tall―183cm (6ft).Since it was announced that Kim Min-gyu was going to take part in 'Produce X 101', his school friends shared some past photos of him.Kim Min-gyu also boasted great looks and tall figure in these photos, proving that he never once was not good-looking in his life.Born in 2001, Kim Min-gyu is a trainee from Jellyfish Entertainment, who trained there for about eight months before joining 'Produce X 101'.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, Mnet Produce X 101)(SBS Star)