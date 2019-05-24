SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Euphoria' Producer Reveals JUNGKOOK's Vocal Without Music
작성 2019.05.24 17:42
Jordan 'DJ Swivel' Young, the mastermind behind K-pop boy group BTS member JUNGKOOK's angelic solo track 'Euphoria', revealed JUNGKOOK's original singing voice without any instrumental music.

On May 21, Full Sail University released a clip of one of its alumni DJ Swivel's special lecture. 
JUNGKOOK EuphoriaFor the students at his alma mater, DJ Swivel explained the entire process of producing the song 'Euphoria' in detail.
JUNGKOOK EuphoriaWhat made ARMYs (BTS' fan club) around the world gasp in surprise is when he revealed the original vocal of JUNGKOOK singing 'Euphoria' without any instrumental music in the background.
 

'Euphoria' is the first track of BTS' 2018 release 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer', and it became the most-streamed Korean song on YouTube Music.

You can watch the video of JUNGKOOK performing 'Euphoria' at 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' below.
 

(Credit= 'Full Sail University' 'I DARE U JK' YouTube, 'IDAREU_JK' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
