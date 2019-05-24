SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Said to Have Landed as Many as 4 Aircraft with 375 Tons of Concert Equipment in Brazil
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Said to Have Landed as Many as 4 Aircraft with 375 Tons of Concert Equipment in Brazil

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.24 17:24 수정 2019.05.24 17:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Said to Have Landed as Many as 4 Aircraft with 375 Tons of Concert Equipment in Brazil
K-pop boy group BTS shocked everybody with the time, space, labor, and cost required to move its concert equipment around the world.

On May 22 (local time), Brazilian media outlet CBN Campinas reported that BTS' equipment had landed at the Cargo Terminal at Viracopos International Airport, Campinas, Brazil at dawn.

According to the report, 375 tons of equipment arrived in four different aircraft from John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York City, the United States.

It was explained the equipment was for BTS' upcoming concert 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' that is scheduled to take place at Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo on May 25 and 26.

It also added that 40 large trucks were used to transport the equipment to the stadium.BTSBTSThis unbelievable scale of moving made the public as well as ARMY(the name of BTS' fan club)'s jaw drop to the ground.

They commented, "Can't stop wowing at the logistics and costs of moving the equipment for the world tour.", "This is unbelievable. Kudos to the whole team!", "Not all singers take all their equipment around when they hold a concert tour in different parts of the world, you know. It is nice to see BTS and the team doing this. It really shows how much they care about and love ARMY.", and so on.
 
ARMY could easily figure out why so much was required to move the equipment though; it was because they all had seen photos and videos of BTS' 'LOVEYOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' concerts that were held in the United States.

The photos and videos showed the stage with various gigantic sets and lights that quickly switched from one performance to another as well as an exceptional sound system.

A lot of ARMY are touched to find out how much effort BTS and the team make to provide the same experience to every ARMY wherever they are in the world. BTSBTSBTSBTSMeanwhile, BTS will be heading to London to resume 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' after a two-day concert in Sao Paulo this weekend.

(Lee Narin, Credit= '__WildRose___' 'RULER_V' 'piecesofmind_jm' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)       
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992