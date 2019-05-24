[SBS Star] BTS Said to Have Landed as Many as 4 Aircraft with 375 Tons of Concert Equipment in Brazil

For BTS's concert in Brazil, 375 tons of equipment were flown from JFK Airport (4 flights) , and it required 40 trucks to transport them to the Stadium@BTS_twt #SPEAKYOURSELFTOUR #BTSinBrazil #BTSatAllianzParque pic.twitter.com/dO1eaviivc — ？？？？？？？？？？？？？？？？？？ ？？ (@__WildRose___) 2019년 5월 23일

K-pop boy group BTS shocked everybody with the time, space, labor, and cost required to move its concert equipment around the world.On May 22 (local time), Brazilian media outlet CBN Campinas reported that BTS' equipment had landed at the Cargo Terminal at Viracopos International Airport, Campinas, Brazil at dawn.According to the report, 375 tons of equipment arrived in four different aircraft from John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York City, the United States.It was explained the equipment was for BTS' upcoming concert 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' that is scheduled to take place at Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo on May 25 and 26.It also added that 40 large trucks were used to transport the equipment to the stadium.This unbelievable scale of moving made the public as well as ARMY(the name of BTS' fan club)'s jaw drop to the ground.They commented, "Can't stop wowing at the logistics and costs of moving the equipment for the world tour.", "This is unbelievable. Kudos to the whole team!", "Not all singers take all their equipment around when they hold a concert tour in different parts of the world, you know. It is nice to see BTS and the team doing this. It really shows how much they care about and love ARMY.", and so on.ARMY could easily figure out why so much was required to move the equipment though; it was because they all had seen photos and videos of BTS' 'LOVEYOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' concerts that were held in the United States.The photos and videos showed the stage with various gigantic sets and lights that quickly switched from one performance to another as well as an exceptional sound system.A lot of ARMY are touched to find out how much effort BTS and the team make to provide the same experience to every ARMY wherever they are in the world.Meanwhile, BTS will be heading to London to resume 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' after a two-day concert in Sao Paulo this weekend.(Lee Narin, Credit= '__WildRose___' 'RULER_V' 'piecesofmind_jm' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)