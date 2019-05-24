SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Suzy & Lee Seung Gi Share Words After Finishing Up 'VAGABOND' Filming
[SBS Star] Suzy & Lee Seung Gi Share Words After Finishing Up 'VAGABOND' Filming

작성 2019.05.24
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Suzy & Lee Seung Gi Share Words After Finishing Up VAGABOND Filming
The two leads of SBS' upcoming drama 'VAGABOND', Suzy and Lee Seung Gi, officially finished filming the drama.

On May 24, both Lee Seung Gi and Suzy took their personal social media account to share some behind-the-scene photos as well as their thoughts upon wrapping up the shooting schedule.
VAGABONDVAGABONDLee Seung Gi wrote, "2019's up and coming, VAGABOND. All filming has finally ended. Everyone worked so hard. Thank you! September 2019 is VAGABOND!"
VAGABONDSuzy also uploaded multiple photos of the drama's staff members working hard on set.
VAGABONDAlong with the photos, Suzy wrote, "We finally finished our last filming safely. I was able to work throughout the year without feeling tired thanks to the best colleagues."

She continued, "We all worked passionately with the same mindset to create the best project. My heart was touched so many times while acting my character 'Hae-ri', and I hope the viewers will be able to feel it too while watching our drama. Thank you for working so hard. Thank you, and I love you, team VAGABOND."
VAGABOND'VAGABOND' is a spy action drama which began productions back in June 2018.

The drama is scheduled to premiere this September on SBS.

(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' 'skuukzky' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
