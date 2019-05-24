[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Treats 'Produce X 101' Contestants to Some Pizza

Actor Lee Dong Wook ordered some pizza for 'A CLASS' contestants of Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101'.On May 23, a new group photo was uploaded on the official social media account of 'Produce X 101'.The photo was of 15 contestants from 'A CLASS' posing with various types of appetizing pizza in their waiting room of 'M COUNTDOWN'―Mnet's weekly music show.These contestants looked excited to be having such good food before their performance.In the caption, it said, "Ta-da! Lee Dong Wook surprised us with a gift! We'll make the greatest effort today! The food will be a big help for sure. Thank you so much!"On this day, 'A CLASS' contestants performed 'X1-MA', a theme song of 'Produce X 101', as a special stage at 'M COUNTDOWN'.It was their first time performing on a music show together.As Lee Dong Wook hosts 'Produce X 101' as the 'representative of the national producers', it is assumed that he wanted to show how much he supported them.'Produce X 101' is a show that currently airs every Friday and lets the public, also known as the national producers, to "produce" 11-member boy group.The national producers will continue to vote for their 'pick(s)' out of 101 different trainees through an online and live voting system until the last episode of the show.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'leedongwook_official' Instagram, 'mnet_produce101' Twitter, Mnet 'Produce X 101' 'M COUNTDOWN')(SBS Star)