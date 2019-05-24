SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Reveals BTS V's Reaction to His Japanese Single 'Bloomin'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Reveals BTS V's Reaction to His Japanese Single 'Bloomin'

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.24 15:14 수정 2019.05.24 15:15 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Reveals BTS Vs Reaction to His Japanese Single Bloomin
Actor Park Bo Gum shared how his best friend V of K-pop boy group BTS reacted to his first music release 'Bloomin'.

On May 21, Park Bo Gum held his fan meeting event in Tokyo, Japan, in celebration of the release of his first Japanese single 'Bloomin'.

Thousands of fans came to the event, and Park Bo Gum talked about his journey of debuting as a singer in detail.
Park Bo GumDuring the event, Park Bo Gum was asked how his friends reacted to his song.

He answered, "My friend, well actually one of my cute friends...", and a fan shouted, "Tae Tae!"
 
Park Bo Gum smiled and continued, "Right! It was Tae Tae (V's nickname). My little brother Tae Tae listened to my song and said, 'Oh~~~ It's good~~~'."
Park Bo Gum, VPark Bo Gum, VEver since Park Bo Gum and V first met each other at KBS' music show 'Music Bank', the two have become close friends and show support to each other.

(Credit= 'bogomukun' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992