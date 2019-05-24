[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Reveals BTS V's Reaction to His Japanese Single 'Bloomin'

On May 21, Park Bo Gum held his fan meeting event in Tokyo, Japan, in celebration of the release of his first Japanese single 'Bloomin'.
Thousands of fans came to the event, and Park Bo Gum talked about his journey of debuting as a singer in detail.
During the event, Park Bo Gum was asked how his friends reacted to his song.
He answered, "My friend, well actually one of my cute friends...", and a fan shouted, "Tae Tae!"
Park Bo Gum smiled and continued, "Right! It was Tae Tae (V's nickname). My little brother Tae Tae listened to my song and said, 'Oh~~~ It's good~~~'."
Ever since Park Bo Gum and V first met each other at KBS' music show 'Music Bank', the two have become close friends and show support to each other.
